CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine eligibility date changing | Upshot of Hogan talking about vaccines | DC to loosen restrictions | Md. vaccine update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Late snow storm snarls…

Late snow storm snarls traffic in Croatia, Slovenia

The Associated Press

April 6, 2021, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A late spate of wintry weather swept Croatia and Slovenia on Tuesday, causing traffic disruptions.

Blizzards and strong winds in part of Croatia prompted authorities to issue warnings to travelers and close some roads for heavy trucks with trailers.

Gusty winds along the Adriatic Sea coast grounded a number of ferries to the islands while only cars have been allowed along wind-battered coastal roads.

The capital, Zagreb, was blanketed with snow early on Tuesday with occasional tree branches falling on parked cars.

In Slovenia, the STA news agency reported long lines forming on the main highways due to delays. Authorities say winter equipment for vehicles is mandatory.

Traffic official Andraž Vidmar said trucks have been redirected to side roads, creating traffic clogs there.

The snowy weather is expected to spread further east in the Balkans later in the day and on Wednesday, bringing freezing temperatures.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Army's new tactical network faces first test in 'crucible of combat'

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

DeJoy says USPS to run out of cash in late 2022 without 10-year reform plan

The future federal workplace – what's next after the pandemic?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up