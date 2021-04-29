CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. lift outdoor dining restrictions | New mass vaccination site in Howard Co. | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Italy: Hearing delayed in…

Italy: Hearing delayed in slaying case against Egyptians

The Associated Press

April 29, 2021, 9:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROME (AP) — A judge in Rome on Thursday postponed a hearing to decide if four high-ranking members of Egypt’s security forces should go on trial for the abduction, torture and killing in Cairo of an Italian doctoral student.

In December, Italian prosecutors, who are seeking trial indictment, formally put the four Egyptians under investigation for their alleged roles in the 2016 slaying of Giulio Regeni.

Thursday was supposed to be the first hearing before a judge, who will then decide whether to order trial. But a postponement was granted until May 25 because one of the lawyers for the Egyptians had tested positive for COVID-19, said Tranquillino Sarno, another defense lawyer in the case.

If trial is ordered, it is widely expected that the suspects would be tried in absentia.

Regeni’s body was found on a highway days after he disappeared in the Egyptian capital on Jan. 25, 2016. He was in Cairo to research union activities among street vendors as part of his doctoral thesis.

His mother has said his body was so mutilated by torture that she was only able to recognize the tip of his nose when she viewed it. Human rights activists have said the marks on his body resembled those resulting from widespread torture in Egyptian facilities.

Regeni’s parents and their lawyer came for the hearing but made no comment. Preliminary hearings are closed to the public.

Prosecutors have indicated that Egyptian security officials suspected that Regeni was aiming to foment a revolution and that he might have been working for U.S. or Israeli intelligence services.

Egyptian authorities have alleged that the Cambridge University doctoral student fell victim to ordinary robbers.

The case strained relations between Italy and Egypt, an ally for Rome in efforts to combat terrorism. At one point, Italy withdrew its ambassador to press for Egyptian cooperation in the probe.

Sen. Gregorio De Falco said outside the courthouse that pressure needed to be kept up, calling on Italian citizens, “in their own way, to do something, such as not going to Egypt” on vacations.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

USPS speeds up plans to buy package-sorting machines after federal judge’s ruling

Senate committee approves USPS board picks committed to 10-year reform plan

VA's meteoric telehealth expansion poses new questions for the future

Court keeps Amazon's JEDI challenge intact, dealing blow to DoD, Microsoft

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up