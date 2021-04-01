CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. facing J&J dosage shortfall | DC approves some fans Capital One Arena | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Holy Thursday service held…

Holy Thursday service held at fire-ravaged Notre Dame

The Associated Press

April 1, 2021, 10:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — A Holy Thursday service in Paris was held at Notre Dame cathedral, which is still under construction after it was ravaged by flames just days before Easter in 2019, its spire crumbling in a shocking blaze.

The ceremony involved a foot-washing ritual that symbolizes Jesus’ willingness to serve. Six worshipers were chosen for the foot washing, a diverse group including medical staff, the needy and some people who are set to be baptized this Easter.

Paris Bishop Michel Aupetit led the rite, accompanied by Notre-Dame’s rector Patrick Chauvet.

Attendance at the service was sharply restricted due to the cathedral’s reconstruction and the pandemic.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | Latest News | World News

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

Assessment dashboard shows why federal hiring is so difficult

$715 billion defense budget takes flack from left and right

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up