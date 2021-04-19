CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC walk-in vaccine sites | Region's vaccination numbers | All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Greece lifts quarantine requirement…

Greece lifts quarantine requirement for US, EU, others

The Associated Press

April 19, 2021, 8:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece on Monday lifted quarantine restrictions for travelers from most European countries, as well as Israel and the United States as it prepares to reopen tourism services next month despite an ongoing emergency in pandemic-related hospital care.

Air travelers from those countries will no longer be subject to a seven-day quarantine requirement if they hold a vaccination certificate or negative PCR test issued within the previous 72 hours, the Greek Civil Aviation Authority said.

The countries made exempt are EU member states, the U.S., Britain, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Israel, and non-EU members Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland that are part of a European travel pact.

Government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni described the new travel rules as a “pilot measure” as Greece reopens more of its economy, noting that tourists are also subject to domestic travel restrictions.

Greece remains under partial lockdown after widespread restrictions were imposed in early November, but has struggled to contain an urban spike in infections that have kept intensive care facilities close to capacity.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Fearing a post-pandemic talent exodus, agencies view telework as key retention tool

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

SBA executives ‘beyond doubt’ that teleworking employees are more productive

‘What caused this?’ State Department reinvigorates task force on mystery illness

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up