CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loosening Montgomery Co. COVID restrictions? | Metro extend service for games | Prince George's Co. vaccine update | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » German police say grenade-shaped…

German police say grenade-shaped item in forest was sex toy

The Associated Press

April 27, 2021, 7:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — A German police bomb squad called to investigate a suspected hand grenade in a Bavarian forest determined that the object actually was a rubber sex toy, authorities said Tuesday.

A jogger reported finding a bag containing the device Monday in a forest outside the city of Passau, near Germany’s borders with Austria and the Czech Republic.

The discovery of forgotten or hidden munitions is still a regular occurrence in Germany more than 75 years after the end of World War II.

But when a bomb squad arrived and inspected the contents of the bag, they determined it was a rubber grenade replica. The condoms and lubricant in the bag helped inform the hypothesis about the device’s intended use, police told German news agency dpa.

“An internet search confirmed the suspicion,” police said. “There are actually sex toys in the form of hand grenades.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

In spite of it all, federal employee engagement rises in 2020 FEVS

JADC2 strategy in the works, possibility for investment fund

Pentagon now using direct-hire authorities for a third of its cyber workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up