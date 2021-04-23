CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » French firefighters pelted as…

French firefighters pelted as they put out Lille school fire

The Associated Press

April 23, 2021, 5:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — French firefighters tackling a fire set deliberately in a school in the northern city of Lille were pelted with projectiles by people in nearby buildings, authorities said.

The incidents Thursday night come amid rising tensions between the northern region’s citizens and police, as lockdown restrictions and perceptions of government elitism have led to frustration in poorer areas.

Lille Mayor Martine Aubry firmly condemned the act of “voluntary arson.”

No one was injured in the fire, which was extinguished very quickly.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Warner says Senate committee working on bill to require mandatory reporting for cyber threats

Senators growing frustrated with SSA's closed offices, pandemic workarounds

New court ruling puts future of DoD's multibillion dollar JEDI Cloud contract in serious doubt

Navy rethinking plan to cut medical military billets

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up