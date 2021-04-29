CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | Children's National launches vaccine waitlist | Fairfax to offer limited virtual learning | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » EU extends Myanmar sanctions,…

EU extends Myanmar sanctions, including against junta leader

The Associated Press

April 29, 2021, 7:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has extended for a year sanctions against senior officials in Myanmar, including junta leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, and others involved in the military coup in February.

EU headquarters said in a statement Thursday that the sanctions, which include asset freezes, travel bans, an arms embargo and restrictions on the export of equipment that can be used for military and police repression, will remain in place until at least April 30, 2022.

“The sanctions target high-ranking officials from the Myanmar Armed Forces (Tatmadaw) and the border guard police, as well as civilian members of the State Administrative Council and the chairman of the Election Commission,” the statement said.

“The EU continues to stand with the Burmese people and will continue to provide humanitarian assistance,” it said, noting that the 27-nation bloc has provided 20.5 million euros ($24.8 million) in aid to Myanmar so far this year.

EU foreign ministers said in February that they were constantly reviewing the sanctions list and have not ruled out adding more names to the list of dozens of officials.

More than 700 protesters and bystanders have been killed by security forces in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 coup, according to several detailed estimates. The junta’s own figure is roughly one-third of that. It also denies using disproportionate force to put down what it describes as rioting.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Is the General Schedule the best way to raise pay and morale for TSA workers?

TSP performance up from March but still down from 2020

More than 80% of military installations have eased COVID restrictions

May We Say Thank You 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up