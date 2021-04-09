CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to enter Phase 2 of vaccination next week | Summer camp guidance | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Consorts, past and future,…

Consorts, past and future, in Britain’s changing monarchy

The Associated Press

April 9, 2021, 8:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip was the longest serving royal consort in British history by more than a decade when he died Friday at 99.

It was a role he assumed in 1952 when his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, ascended to the throne after the sudden death of her father King George VI.

In Britain, the husband or wife of the monarch is known as the consort, a position that carries immense prestige but has no constitutional role. Here are some of the other royal consorts, past and future.

QUEEN ELIZABETH, THE QUEEN MOTHER

The mother of the current queen came to be known affectionately in Britain as The Queen Mum. For the last 50 years of her long life, she was widowed and therefore not the consort, but she did serve in that role while her husband, King George VI, was on the throne from 1936 until 1952. It was a period that included the tumultuous years of World War II.

Born Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, she was descended from Scottish royalty. She was known as Queen Elizabeth while her husband reigned, and after his death as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

During World War II, some opinion-makers suggested the queen and her two young daughters should leave England for safety in the United States or Canada, but the royal couple decided to stay despite the dangers of Germany’s aerial bombardment of London, including the 1940 bombing of Buckingham Palace.

She is remembered for saying, “The children won’t go without me. I won’t leave the king. And the king will never leave.”

The Queen Mother died in 2002 at the age of 101.

___

CAMILLA, DUCHESS OF CORNWALL

Camilla, the wife of Prince Charles, has been a controversial figure in modern royal history because of her ongoing relationship with Charles during his difficult marriage to Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997 after she and Charles divorced.

Diana was extremely popular with the British public and her sudden death at the age of 36 sparked a huge outpouring of grief that made it difficult, in terms of public acceptance, for Charles to marry his longtime love.

Public resistance to Camilla softened over time, and she and Charles married in 2005, choosing a civil ceremony rather than a church wedding. The queen and Prince Philip signaled their support by holding a reception for the couple at Windsor Castle.

In an acknowledgement of the sensitive situation, palace officials said at the time that when Charles becomes king, Camilla would be known as princess consort rather than queen consort. Camilla also did not take up Diana’s title as Princess of Wales even though she was entitled to it as wife to the heir of the throne.

Camilla won over many of her detractors with her down-to-earth image and work promoting literacy and other causes and is now a well-established royal consort.

___

CATHERINE, DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE

The former Kate Middleton became Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, when she married Prince William in a lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey in 2011. The two had fallen in love while attending university in Scotland.

William is expected to become king after his father, Prince Charles, and when that happens his wife will become queen consort. It is likely she will be known as Queen Catherine during her husband’s reign.

William and Kate have three young children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — and they have both embraced a string of royal duties, including charity work with a focus on early childhood development and mental health issues. She and her husband are taking increasingly visible roles as the spotlight slowly shifts from Queen Elizabeth II to her children and grandchildren.

The popular Kate is expected to take Diana’s title of Princess of Wales once William becomes heir to the throne.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

FILE – In this Sunday June 3, 2012 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip watches the proceedings from the royal barge during the Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99.(AP Photo/John Stillwell, Pool, File)

AP/John Stillwell
FILE – In this Thursday June, 16, 2011 file photo Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Philip arrive by horse drawn carriage in the parade ring on the third day, traditionally known as Ladies Day, of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

AP/Alastair Grant
In this undated photo released by Buckingham Palace on Friday, June 10, 2016, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, left and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photograph to mark the Queen’s 90th birthday, in Windsor, England. The queen, Britain’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch, turned 90 on April 21. She usually celebrates her birthday privately, but this year’s milestone served as the jumping off point for weeks of celebrations. (Annie Leibovitz/ Buckingham Palace via AP)

AP
This is a June. 2, 1953 file photo of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, as they wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey. London. (AP Photo/Leslie Priest, File)

AP Photo/Leslie Priest, File
In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, waves to the crowd with Prince Philip, as they arrive by open carriage to the parade ring on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England. Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday June 21, 2017, Prince Philip is good spirits after being admitted to hospital. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

AP/Alastair Grant
In this Aug. 1951 file photo then Princess Elizabeth stands with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at the couple’s London residence at Clarence House. Buckingham Palace said Thursday May 4, 2017 that Prince Philip would no longer carry out engagements. (AP Photo, File)

AP Photo, File
From left, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George, foreground appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
In this Nov. 25, 1953 file photo Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh leaving the House Of Assembly after the Queen had addressed Bermuda’s Colonial Parliament, in Hamilton, Bermuda. Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, will stop carrying out public engagements this fall, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday May 4, 2017. (AP Photo, File)

AP Photo, File
In this Saturday, June 17, 2017 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip return to Buckingham Palace in a carriage, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday June 21, 2017, Prince Philip is good spirits after being admitted to hospital. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017 file photo Britain’s Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, smiles during his visit to Lord’s Cricket Ground to open the new Warner Stand, in London. Buckingham Palace said Thursday May 4, 2017 that Prince Philip will no longer carry out engagements starting this fall. (Arthur Edward/Pool Photo via AP)

Arthur Edward/Pool Photo via AP
In this June 15, 1998 file photo Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, right, lead the annual procession of members of the Order of the Garter from Windsor Castle to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England Monday. Buckingham Palace said Thursday May 4, 2017 that Prince Philip will no longer carry out engagements starting this fall. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File
In this Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, attends the official opening of the annual Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London. Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, will stop carrying out public engagements this fall, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday May 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)

AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file
In this June 19, 1962 file photo Britain’s Prince Philip and his wife Queen Elizabeth II arrive at Royal Ascot race meeting, England. (AP Photo, File)

AP Photo, File
In this Wednesday, May 9, 2012 file photo Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II sits next to Prince Philip in the House of Lords as she waits to read the Queen’s Speech to lawmakers in London. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File
In this file photo dated Thursday, March 30, 2017, Britain’s Prince Philip, in his capacity of Colonel, Grenadier Guards, talks to Sergeants from 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards as he walks in their Mess at Lille Barracks in Aldershot, England. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening as “a precautionary measure” and is expected to remain there for a few days of “observation and rest.” (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE)

AP/Matt Dunham
In this Wednesday, May 25, 2011 file photo President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip for a reciprocal dinner at Winfield House in London. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File
In this Feb. 4, 1982 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, walk on the grounds of Sandringham House to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne. Sandringham has served as a royal retreat for generations. (AP Photo, File)

AP
In this Tuesday, April 9, 2002 file photo members of Britain’s Royal family follow the coffin of the Queen Mother, en route to her funeral in Westminster Abbey in London. They are from left: Prince Andrew, Prince Charles, Prince Philip, Princess Anne and Prince Edward. (AP Photo/Santiago Lyon, File)

AP Photo/Santiago Lyon, File
In this June 20, 1959 file photo Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are pictured in Schefferville, as they listen to explanation on workings of an iron ore mine on another stop in their royal tour of Canada. (AP Photo, File)

AP Photo, File
In this Tuesday, May 14, 1991 file photo President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush accompany Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip across the South Lawn of the White House. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)

AP Photo/Doug Mills, File
In this Oct. 17, 1957, file photo President Dwight Eisenhower and first lady Mamie are flanked by their royal guests, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, at the White House. (AP Photo, File)

AP Photo, File
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip observe a minute’s silence, at the start of a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande show that left over 20 people dead and dozens injured. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP)

Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP
In this file photo dated Friday, Dec. 25, 2015, Britain’s Prince Philip leaves after attending the British royal family’s traditional Christmas Day church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, Friday, Dec. 25, 2015. Buckingham Palace officials said in a statement Monday May 30, 2016, that the 94-year old Prince Philip “reluctantly” decided to follow doctor’s advice and not to attend upcoming centenary commemorations marking the Battle of Jutland in northeastern Scotland. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE)

AP
Britain’s Princess Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, look out over the harbour and city of Valetta, Malta, on Nov. 23, 1949. (AP Photo/Staff/Desfors)

AP/Max Desfors
In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017 file photo Britain’s Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, cuts a ribbon during his visit to Lord’s Cricket Ground to open the new Warner Stand, in London. Buckingham Palace said Thursday May 4, 2017 that Prince Philip will no longer carry out engagements starting this fall. (Arthur Edward/Pool Photo via AP)

Arthur Edward/Pool Photo via AP
Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, wave to the crowds from a balcony of Buckingham Palace after their return from Westminster Abbey following their marriage, Nov. 20, 1947. (AP Photo)

AP
In this image released on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh look at a homemade wedding anniversary card, given to them by their great grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as the royal couple sit in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, England, Nov. 17, 2020, ahead of their 73rd wedding anniversary. Elizabeth married Philip on Nov. 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey in London. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are the children of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and great-grandchildren to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)

AP/Chris Jackson
In this photograph released by the Royal Communications of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip stand alongside Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi outside The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, England, after their wedding on Saturday July 18, 2020. Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress loaned to her by Queen Elizabeth II at her wedding, Buckingham Palace said Saturday as it released official photographs from the small family event. (Benjamin Wheeler/Royal Communications of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi via AP)

AP/Benjamin Wheeler
In this Sept. 1960 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and their children, Prince Charles, right, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, pose for a photo on the lawn of Balmoral Castle, in Scotland. (AP Photo/File)

AP
(1/29)

OMB requires updated EIS transition plan in IT passback guidance

OMB blocks sale of National Archives facility listed as underutilized federal property

Military suicides rose in 2020, especially in reserve forces

Agencies struggle to find qualified talent through public job postings, even with skills assessments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up