MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian-U.S. trio of space travelers has blasted off en route to the International Space Station.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
April 9, 2021, 3:45 AM
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian-U.S. trio of space travelers has blasted off en route to the International Space Station.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.