CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mass vaccination site in Montgomery Co. | Faith leaders get COVID-19 shot | DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Ukrainian tycoon banned from…

Ukrainian tycoon banned from entering US for corruption

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 2:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The United States has banned a Ukrainian tycoon and former regional governor, who was also a key supporter of Ukraine’s president, from entering the country.

A Friday statement by Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the ban on Ihor Kolomoyskyi, as well as his wife, son and daughter, stemmed from corruption during his 2014-15 term as governor of Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region.

The statement did not give details, but said Kolomoyskyi was “involved in corrupt acts that undermined rule of law and the Ukrainian public’s faith in their government’s democratic institutions and public processes, including using his political influence and official power for his personal benefit.“

Blinken also said Kolomoyskyi is continuing actions that undermine Ukraine’s democratic processes.

Kolomoyskyi’s assets include the television station that broadcast the situation comedy starring Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was elected Ukrainian president in 2019; he supported Zelenskiy in the campaign.

Zelenskiy did not comment on the ban.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Building back greener: GSA has prime opportunity to lead federal climate change initiative

Army upgrading networks in hopes of creating a super weapons system in the future

Some agencies moving faster than others to roll back Trump workforce orders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up