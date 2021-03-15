MADRID (AP) — Spain’s health minister announces a 2-week ban on using AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
