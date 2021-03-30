CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. vaccine update | Metro GM on ridership | Mask competition | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Spain: German men arrested in probe of killing at party

The Associated Press

March 30, 2021, 10:43 AM

MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain have arrested two German nationals as the main suspects in the killing of a Spanish man who was found with a bullet in his neck at an empty villa in the southern coastal resort town of Marbella.

Spain’s National Police alleged the two suspects planned to flee the country but instead were arrested Tuesday in the nearby city of Málaga.

The 40-year-old victim attended an illegal party at the rented villa that ended with gunshots early Monday, according to the police.

When officers arrived, the man already dead, lying on the floor, a National Police statement said.

Police said a 30-year-old German man who is believed to have fired the gun is being investigated for possible homicide, firearm possession and failing to assist an injured person.

The other German national, who is 28, is being held for allegedly covering up the homicide.

Police are not ruling out more arrests, the statement said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

