CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Changes in DC restrictions | AstraZeneca effectiveness | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Russian President Vladimir Putin…

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he will get a coronavirus vaccine shot on Tuesday

The Associated Press

March 22, 2021, 9:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says he will get a coronavirus vaccine shot on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

White House reviewing National Cyber Director role as Congress presses for governmentwide leadership

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Navy and Marine Corps make drones a top priority

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up