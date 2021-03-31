CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Home » Europe News » Report: Pandemic dealing setbacks…

Report: Pandemic dealing setbacks to gender parity in jobs

The Associated Press

March 31, 2021, 3:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GENEVA (AP) — The think tank behind the annual gathering of world leaders in Davos, Switzerland, says the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting gender parity in the workplace, but time will tell whether the damage to women’s roles in the economy proves permanent.

The World Economic Forum predicted Wednesday that gender parity — already not expected for a century — will have to wait dozens more years to come about because of the coronavirus’ impact. It said the hard-hit consumer, retail, travel and tourism industries tend to be large employers of women.

“The pandemic has already begun to show partial impact on the data, and it’s not looking like great news for gender equality in the future,” said forum managing director Saadia Zahidi in an interview. “It remains to be seen if this is actually an underestimate of where things end up.”

“It remains to be seen if some of this is permanent scarring in the labor market,” she added.

The forum says that when some care-industry workplaces closed, “housework, childcare and elder care responsibilities fell disproportionately on women.” And data shows hiring rates for women, particularly in leadership roles, were lower than for men, Zahidi said.

Meanwhile, fast-growing sectors in technology, computing and engineering have disproportionately low representation of women, the forum said.

The report, now in its 15th year, gave high marks to Nordic countries Iceland, Norway, Finland, and Sweden, while Rwanda and Namibia in Africa placed in the top ten among the “most gender equal” countries in the world.

The forum said countries can work to close their gender gaps with strategies like investing in the care sector, ensuring equal work-leave time for men and women, and setting policies that can help improve unbiased hiring and promotion practices in the workplace.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

Reversing Trump, Pentagon to release new transgender policy

NARA gauging agencies’ confidence to meet 2022 e-records deadline after COVID-19 delays

Biden eyeing 2.7% federal pay raise in 2022

Air Force trying to diversify its largely white, male pilot corps with new strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up