CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More vaccine appointments for Prince George's residents | Inside the COVID-19 relief bill | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Police detain man suspected…

Police detain man suspected over 2 deaths in Germany

The Associated Press

March 11, 2021, 10:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — A suspect has been detained in connection with the discovery of two bodies earlier this week in a house in a small town in southwestern Germany, authorities said Thursday.

Police in Kaiserslautern said a 38-year-old man, whom police had been looking for, gave himself up at a local precinct. They did not release further details on the suspect’s identity.

The incident happened in Weilerbach, which is near the city of Kaiserslautern. The bodies of a 65-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, who were believed to have been a couple, were found dead on Tuesday morning.

German news agency dpa reported that the dead woman is the suspect’s mother.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Task force on supply chain will make recommendations for 2022 NDAA

GAO's emerging tech shop developing framework to test reliability of AI algorithms

Defense agencies need accountability, reasoning in readiness technology

5G a chance for agency improvement — slowly but surely

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up