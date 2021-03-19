CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hopkins doctors urge caution | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Long dormant volcano comes…

Long dormant volcano comes to life in southwestern Iceland

The Associated Press

March 19, 2021, 7:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — A long dormant volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland flared to life Friday night, spilling lava down two sides in that area’s first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years.

Initial aerial footage, posted on the Facebook page of the Icelandic Meteorological Office, showed a relatively small eruption so far, with two streams of lava running in opposite directions. The glow from the lava could be seen from the outskirts of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavík, which is about 32 kilometers (20 miles) away.

The Department of Emergency Management said it was not anticipating evacuations because the volcano is in a remote valley, about 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) from the nearest road.

The Fagradals Mountain volcano had been dormant for 6,000 years, and the Reykjanes Peninsula hadn’t seen an eruption of any volcano in 781 years.

There had been signs of a possible eruption recently, with earthquakes occurring daily for the past three weeks. But volcanologists were still taken by surprise because the seismic activity had calmed down before the eruption.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | Science News | World News

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up