CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mass vaccination site in Montgomery Co. | Faith leaders get COVID-19 shot | DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Greece to increase army…

Greece to increase army service amid tension with Turkey

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 8:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece will introduce an increase in military service for conscripts serving in the army from nine to 12 months, starting in May, as part of a program to boost the armed forces amid tension with regional rival Turkey.

The decision made public Friday will bring army service in line with the length of conscription to the navy and air force.

The nine-month term will only remain for army conscripts who volunteer to join special forces services or serve in border areas for their entire term in uniform.

Greece last year began a major military modernization program that will include the upgrade of its aging F-16 fighter jet fleet as well as the purchase of new-generation, French-built Rafale jets and a planned frigate order that has drawn keen interest from competing U.S. and European arms makers.

Greece and neighboring Turkey are at odds over sea boundaries and mineral rights in the Aegean Sea and eastern Mediterranean, causing a tense naval buildup in the region last year.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Senate confirms Isabel Guzman to lead small biz agency

Building back greener: GSA has prime opportunity to lead federal climate change initiative

DoD's new Adaptive Acquisition Framework takes new approach to tailoring procurement strategies

Bipartisan group of senators ask VA to rank and prioritize unfunded IT projects

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up