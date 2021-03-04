CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virginia Gov. Northam gets vaccine | Prince George’s Co. moves to next phase of rollout | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Greece: 'Surprise' aftershock adds…

Greece: ‘Surprise’ aftershock adds damage to quake-hit area

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 3:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A powerful aftershock with magnitude 5.9 caused additional damage in central Greece Thursday, a day after an earthquake damaged hundreds of homes in the same area.

Authorities said some empty houses, which had been abandoned by their inhabitants after suffering damage Wednesday, collapsed but no injuries were reported.

According to the Athens Geodynamic Institute, the aftershock struck as night fell Thursday outside the central town of Elasona, some 365 kilometers (225 miles) northwest of the Greek capital.

Local authorities advised people in the area to remain outdoors for a second night.

“We are advising people not to return to their homes in the area near the epicenter,” said Efthymios Lekkas, head of the state-run Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization.

“This latest event came from a section of the faultline that we had not considered to be active. It surprised us.”

The army set up tents in the area Wednesday after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the region and was felt as far as Montenegro, some 500 kilometers (310 miles) to the north.

It caused no serious injuries, but scores of homes were damaged in several villages near Elasona.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Federal employees face retirement delays due to lags at NFC

Haaland OK'd at Interior, 1st Native American Cabinet head

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Two years after creating a CDO position, Labor sending in extra resources

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up