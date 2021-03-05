CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mass vaccination site in Montgomery Co. | Faith leaders get COVID-19 shot | DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Germany: Croatian wanted for…

Germany: Croatian wanted for war crimes arrested at airport

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 9:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — A 65-year-old Croatian man has been arrested in Germany on a European warrant on allegations of war crimes during fighting as the former Yugoslavia broke up, police said Friday.

The man, whose name was not released, was picked up at Frankfurt airport after he arrived from the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Thursday, police said.

They said he was wanted on a warrant issued by Croatia for involvement in four murders during wars in the former Yugoslavia, which raged through the 1990s.

No further details were available and police did not answer their phones for comment.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Some agencies moving faster than others to roll back Trump workforce orders

New chief innovation officer to help FDIC shape future of financial sector

DoD's new Adaptive Acquisition Framework takes new approach to tailoring procurement strategies

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up