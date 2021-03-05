CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC expands vaccine eligibility | Fauci on year of COVID-19 | Vaccine clinics in Md. churches | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » German woman gets life…

German woman gets life for kindergarten killing

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 11:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany has convicted a 25-year-old woman of killing a two-year-old child at a kindergarten where she worked in the western town of Viersen last year.

The Moenchengladbach regional court on Friday sentenced Sandra M., whose surname wasn’t released for privacy reasons, to life imprisonment.

Judges concluded that the defendant had pressed on the two-year-old girl’s ribcage, preventing her from breathing. The child, identified in court only by her first name, Greta, died in hospital two weeks later.

During the trial, the court heard testimony from other children who said they had been physically abused by the woman. The defendant, a German citizen, had previously been fired from jobs in other kindergartens.

The defendant denied hurting the girl and her lawyers said they planned to appeal the verdict.

Under German law she can seek early release after 15 years.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Biden makes cybersecurity ‘top priority’ in national security guidance

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

Sexual assault more likely in military units where harassment is common

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up