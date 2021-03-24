CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Read this before laminating your vaccine card | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
German woman accused of fighting for IS in Syria arrested

The Associated Press

March 24, 2021, 11:41 AM

BERLIN (AP) — A German woman accused of taking her son to Islamic State-controlled territory in Syria and fighting for the extremist group there was arrested Wednesday after landing in Berlin.

The woman, identified only as Stefanie A. in line with German privacy rules, traveled to Syria in 2016 to join her husband, federal prosecutors said in a statement. He had left Germany the previous year and was fighting for IS, they added.

Prosecutors said that the suspect joined IS after her arrival and, together with her husband, decided to have her son — aged under 15 at the time — get firearms training at a training camp run by the group. Her son was used in military operations and she also at some point became an IS fighter, they said.

The son was killed in an air raid in March 2018, according to the statement. Stefanie A. and her husband were later arrested.

She is suspected of membership in a foreign terrorist organization, violating her duty of care and a war crime, prosecutors said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

