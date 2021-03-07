CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Ex-Catalan leader vows to…

Ex-Catalan leader vows to keep fighting extradition to Spain

The Associated Press

March 7, 2021, 5:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Catalonia’s former regional president Carles Puigdemont says he will keep fighting extradition back to Spain if, as he expects, the European Union’s parliament strips him of his immunity as a lawmaker this week.

Puigdemont and two fellow Catalan separatists won seats in the European Parliament in 2019, two years after fleeing Spain because they had led a failed secession attempt for Catalonia, a move that Spain has deemed illegal.

On Monday, Puigdemont, along with cohorts Toni Comín and Clara Ponsatí, faces a vote by the European Parliament on whether to lift their immunity as lawmakers, a move that has been recommended by the parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee.

“We contemplate all scenarios, obviously even that we will lose our immunity, which is the most likely,” Puigdemont told The Associated Press via on Sunday from his residence in Waterloo, Belgium. “But we know that would not be the end of the road.”

Lifting their immunity would allow Spain to once again pursue their extradition to stand trial like their fellow separatist leaders who remained in Spain and were found guilty of sedition and the misuse of public funds for the 2017 breakaway bid.

So far, courts in Belgium, Germany and Britain have refused to send Puigdemont and his colleagues back on grounds of sedition as requested by Spain.

Puigdemont said besides resisting in the national courts, the three will also “take our case to the Court of Justice of the European Union.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

Agencies should reengage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up