CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fitness centers, parks reopening | MCPS students returning sooner | Vaccine safety systems work | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Cyprus pulls back on…

Cyprus pulls back on wider easing of COVID-19 restrictions

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 9:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus on Friday put the brakes on a wider loosening of COVID-19 restrictions by keeping middle school students at home for two more weeks as the infection rate remains high, largely due to the spread of the U.K. variant.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou told reporters that results from samples sent to Europe’s disease prevention and control center indicate that over a quarter of coronavirus infections in Cyprus are attributed to that faster-spreading variant.

Ioannou said infections remain high among families, co-workers in both the public and private sectors, as well as in primary schools. To head off the virus’ spread at the workplace, compulsory testing of at least a quarter of employees will be enacted for the rest of the month.

On top of keeping middle school students at home for more remote instruction until April, Ioannou said primary school kids will also stay home for the next couple of weeks in the southern district of Limassol where the number of infections is especially high.

Amid much complaining from bar and restaurant owners who say restrictions are ruining them, Ioannou announced that they’ll be permitted to open their businesses as of March 16, but only with outdoor seating.

Meanwhile an eight-hour, night-time curfew will be shortened, starting as of next week at 11:00pm instead of 9:00pm. A restriction that requires text message approval for twice-daily excursions for people not going to work remains in effect.

Health Ministry statistics show that number of infections over the last 14 days amounted to 397.3 per 100,000 people, marking a significant increase in the last three weeks.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Europe News | World News

What did NAPA recommend for OPM? And are they correct?

As its disability claims backlog grows, VBA hoping for return to normal by fall

$1B for TMF: A ‘put up or shut up moment’ for tougher federal IT fixes

USPS looks to shed 60K administrative employees in 10-year business plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up