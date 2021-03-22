CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
AstraZeneca says advanced trial data from US study on its COVID vaccine shows it’s 79% effective

The Associated Press

March 22, 2021, 3:32 AM

LONDON (AP) — AstraZeneca says advanced trial data from US study on its COVID vaccine shows it’s 79% effective.

