CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Home » Europe News » Albania: 2-year prison term…

Albania: 2-year prison term sought for former top prosecutor

The Associated Press

March 19, 2021, 4:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian prosecutors on Friday sought a 2-year prison sentence for the country’s former chief prosecutor, who’s on trial over allegedly illegally owned property.

Members of the Special Prosecution Against Corruption and Organized Crime, or SPAK, also recommended that Adriatik Llalla should be barred from holding any public post for five years.

Llalla, who resigned from the position of Albania’s most senior prosecutor in December 2017, was charged with not declaring property that he had allegedly purchased illegally during his term in office, and with concealing its existence.

In 2018, prosecutors sequestered Llalla’s apartment in the capital, Tirana, and just over two hectares (5.4 acres) of land belonging to him, with a total value of more than 98 million leks (some $900,000) at the time.

In the same year, Llalla was barred from entering the United States due to his suspected involvement in corruption.

Over the next two weeks Llalla will offer his defense before the judge issues the verdict.

Llalla’s was the first case brought by SPAK against a top public official. The body was created after a judicial reform in 2016 that also set up a National Bureau of Investigation, resembling the FBI.

The 2016 reform also introduced a vetting process for judges and prosecutors, to prove that their property had all been legally acquired and that they met anti-corruption and professional standards. Hundreds failed the vetting and were fired.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

DHS launching 60-day cyber sprints ahead of upcoming executive order

Biden eyeing 2.7% federal pay raise in 2022

What's next for DoD collaboration in the cloud

‘It’s going to touch everything.’ Energy Department weaves AI into mission-critical work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up