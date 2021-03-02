2 dead, 2 injured as car drives into people in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — A car drove into a group of people at a pedestrian crossing in the eastern German city…

BERLIN (AP) — A car drove into a group of people at a pedestrian crossing in the eastern German city of Leipzig on Tuesday, killing two and leaving another two seriously injured, police said. Authorities believe it was an accident.

It wasn’t clear what led to the incident Tuesday morning. The 50-year-old man who drove the car was in the care of police, news agency dpa reported.

The car hit several people who were crossing a street before coming off the road, crashing into a traffic light and ending up on tram tracks, police said.

There was no immediate information on the identity of the victims.

