CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Sign up for coronavirus newsletter | COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | Alexandria seniors receive second dose | Coronavirus truck delivers message
Home » Europe News » Zookeeper attacked by lion…

Zookeeper attacked by lion in Germany suffers injuries

The Associated Press

February 21, 2021, 8:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — A zookeeper in northwestern Germany was attacked Sunday by a lion as she cleaned its cage, authorities said.

The 25-year-old employee of the Osnabrueck Zoo was not considered seriously injured but was hospitalized as a precaution, police told the dpa news agency.

The woman was attacked just before noon but further details were not immediately available and the zoo could not be reached for comment.

The zoo is closed to the public as part of coronavirus lockdown measures in the area.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

Supply remains VA's biggest hurdle in vaccinating broader veteran population

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up