CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Europe News » Woman gives birth outdoors…

Woman gives birth outdoors in freezing temps in Germany

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 3:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — A homeless woman gave birth outdoors in temperatures well below freezing early Friday in the Bavarian city of Nuremberg, authorities said.

A police patrol spotted the 20-year-old woman, a companion and the newborn infant shortly after the birth at about 5 a.m. on a ventilation grate outside a subway station, the dpa news agency reported.

The woman and her baby were huddled in a sleeping bag trying to keep warm in minus 15 Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) temperatures.

Both were taken by authorities to a hospital to warm up and for observation.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

New VA secretary ‘digging in’ on agency’s collective bargaining challenges

Flatter defense budgets means Congress will look for savings and legacy cuts

Best, brightest federal cyber workers competing in ‘save the world’ scenario

USPS outlines reform plan to 'break even' within 10 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up