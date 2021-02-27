Ukraine sees 2nd fatal oxygen blast at hospital this month

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An explosion in a Ukrainian hospital ward where COVID-19 patients are being treated has killed one…

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An explosion in a Ukrainian hospital ward where COVID-19 patients are being treated has killed one person and injured another, authorities said Saturday.

The national emergencies service said in a statement that the explosion occurred in an oxygen pipe. It said 20 people were evacuated after the blast at the hospital in Chernivtsi, a city about 400 kilometers (250 miles) southwest of Kyiv.

Saturday’s explosion was the second fatal oxygen explosion at a hospital in Ukraine this month. Three COVID-19 patients and a young doctor died when an explosion caused a fire at a hospital in Zaporizhzhia during the first week of February.

.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.