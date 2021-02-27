CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Ukraine sees 2nd fatal oxygen blast at hospital this month

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 11:05 AM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An explosion in a Ukrainian hospital ward where COVID-19 patients are being treated has killed one person and injured another, authorities said Saturday.

The national emergencies service said in a statement that the explosion occurred in an oxygen pipe. It said 20 people were evacuated after the blast at the hospital in Chernivtsi, a city about 400 kilometers (250 miles) southwest of Kyiv.

Saturday’s explosion was the second fatal oxygen explosion at a hospital in Ukraine this month. Three COVID-19 patients and a young doctor died when an explosion caused a fire at a hospital in Zaporizhzhia during the first week of February.

