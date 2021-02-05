CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US not in the clear despite slowing spread | What’s safe after vaccination? | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Europe News » Trial over moderate Serb…

Trial over moderate Serb leader’s killing opens in Kosovo

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 8:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Six Serbs accused of involvement in the murder of a Kosovo Serb political party leader pleaded not guilty at the start of a much-anticipated trial in a Kosovo court on Friday.

Oliver Ivanovic, once a hardline nationalist who turned a moderate politician, was gunned down in front of his party office in the Serb-controlled northern part of Mitrovica on January 16, 2018.

The killing increased tensions between Kosovo and Serbia. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 but Serbia does not recognize its former province’s statehood.

The six defendants are accused helping an organized criminal group to carry out the murder. Three alleged gang leaders have fled to Serbia and Kosovo police have issued an arrest warrant for them over the killing.

At the time of his death, Ivanovic was on trial for allegedly ordering the murder of Kosovo Albanians during the war in Kosovo in 1999. He had pleaded not guilty.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

Supply remains VA's biggest hurdle in vaccinating broader veteran population

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up