CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. couple struggles with vaccine process | Who is DC making the vaccine accessible to? | See DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Europe News » Trial highlights shadowy past…

Trial highlights shadowy past of Spain’s conservative party

The Associated Press

February 8, 2021, 6:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — A high-stakes trial beginning Monday is bringing back a spotlight on the illegal kickbacks funding scheme that for years has haunted Spain’s Popular Party, casting a long shadow on the country’s main conservative party despite its pledges of regeneration.

The proceedings at the National Court in Madrid are looking into whether the renovation of the party’s headquarters in the Spanish capital more than a decade ago was paid for with an alleged slush fund largely built on bribes.

The case is the latest in a judicial saga that began when allegations of the party’s decades-long shadowy accounting first emerged in 2013.

The Popular Party, or PP, which has been a dominating presence over the past four decades of democracy in Spain, has already paid a high political price for corruption scandals by its members or elected officials.

In mid-2018, former party chief Mariano Rajoy was ousted as prime minister in a no-confidence vote after a court ruled that the party had benefitted from a scandalous kickback scheme.

Luis Bárcenas, the party’s long-time treasurer, is currently serving a 29-year prison term for that case. On Monday, together with four other defendants, he takes the stand again in the new trial.

The former accountant has admitted to the crimes and threatened to reveal more details that could be damaging for former Popular Party members.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

Biden addresses another union priority: Cleaning house at federal impasse panel

Energy, NNSA looking for new CIOs

Biden calls for agency ideas to win the race for national security talent

Lawmakers press USPS to deliver 'medical-grade' masks to public

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up