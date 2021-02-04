CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CVS to offer COVID vaccine | Some DC data absent | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Europe News » Snow melt, rain causing…

Snow melt, rain causing widespread flooding in Germany

The Associated Press

February 4, 2021, 8:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Rivers around Germany continued to swell Thursday, fed by melting snow and regular rain and leading to widespread flooding and disruptions to shipping traffic.

Residents in the eastern community of Burkhardtsdorf in Saxony, not far from the Czech Republic border, built sandbag barricades outside their homes as the Zwoenitz river that runs through the town overflowed its banks.

In the west, the Rhine’s crest dropped slightly but remained at high levels in Cologne, the dpa news agency reported.

Shipping traffic that was halted earlier in the week after it became unsafe for boats to pass beneath bridges and was allowed to resume on Thursday, though authorities warned that levels were expected to increase again before the weekend.

The Rhine rose in other areas north of Cologne, including Duesseldorf, Duisburg, Wesel and Rees.

To the south, officials also reported flooding in Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Former head of DHS digital service to be new CIO

Austin creates safe haven for transgender troops as DoD solidifies policy

28 EOs in 2 weeks? Career executives are used to the transition policy sprint

IBM taps head of its New York state business to be new federal lead

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up