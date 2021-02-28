CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South African variant found in Northern Virginia | One year later: College and the coronavirus | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Long-time mayor of Croatian…

Long-time mayor of Croatian capital of Zagreb dies at 65

The Associated Press

February 28, 2021, 6:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Milan Bandic, the controversial long-serving mayor of Croatia’s capital of Zagreb, has died from a heart attack, his office said Sunday. He was 65.

Bandic felt unwell around midnight Saturday and was swiftly taken to a hospital but nothing could be done, the state HRT television reported.

The populist Bandic was one of Croatia’s best-known politicians, running Zagreb for the past 21 years amid a series of corruption scandals.

Croatia’s anti-graft authorities have launched several investigations against Bandic, who was detained in 2014 but was still later re-elected to the post.

Mourning his death, some citizens lit candles Sunday outside Bandic’s Zagreb home.

Bandic “lived for his city and its citizens, who always came first, and for his job, which he did with energy and love, and to which he gave the whole of himself,” Bandic’s office said.

Bandic has had previous health problems.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced. Bandic left behind a wife and a daughter.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Air Force blames human error for unauthorized man boarding plane at Joint Base Andrews

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

CISA’s four-part plan to spend $650M on cyber protections

One year later, commission's proposals for improving military, public service may get a serious look

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up