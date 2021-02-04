CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Home » Europe News » Explosion levels lakeside hotel…

Explosion levels lakeside hotel in Greece; no injuries

The Associated Press

February 4, 2021, 10:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A large night-time explosion leveled a three-story lakeside hotel just outside the northern Greek town of Kastoria early Thursday, authorities said. The hotel was closed and empty at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The explosion occurred at around 1:30 a.m., destroying the 80-room facility located about four kilometers (2.5 miles) outside of Kastoria. The reason for the blast was unclear, but authorities said they suspected a gas leak.

Iordanis Michailidis, head of the Union of Hotel Owners of Kastoria, said the sound of the blast reached the town of Kastoria, where he lives, and was accompanied by a momentary power cut.

The blast sent debris flying in a radius of nearly 100 meters (yards), authorities said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

Supply remains VA's biggest hurdle in vaccinating broader veteran population

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up