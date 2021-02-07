CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Md. plans vaccine preregistration site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
AP PHOTOS: Harsh weather hits Europe, but also brings fun

The Associated Press

February 7, 2021, 11:59 AM

LONDON (AP) — Severe weather in Europe, ranging from floods in France to heavy snow in Germany, has caused disruption and damage — but also magnificent backdrops to behold or play in.

Floodwaters devastated many vineyards and orchards in southwestern France, while the Seine River overflowed its banks for a fifth straight day in Paris.

In Britain, heavy snow is predicted for the coming days and set to bring disruption to southeast England as bitterly cold winds grip much of the nation. Some areas in the U.K. picked up accumulation Sunday.

A snowstorm and strong winds pounded northern and western Germany, forcing trains to cancel trips and leading to hundreds of vehicle crashes. Police said more than two dozen people were injured on icy roads.

But the storms have also brought picturesque scenes, with people enjoying the day as Sahara sand colored the snow near Altenberg, Germany. And a pony walked in show near Millhouse Green in northeast England, while a horse-drawn carriage drove through the German town of during a flurry.

A man used a surfboard to sled down a snow-covered hill in Wye National Nature Reserve near Ashford in southern England.

The weather is set to remain frigid in the coming days across the continent. Temperatures dipped to -21 C (-5.8 F) in Lithuania’s capital, Vilnius, on Sunday.

