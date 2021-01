The Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — WHO head ‘disappointed’ Chinese officials haven’t finalized permission for experts to examine COVID-19 origins.

Listen now to WTOP News

GENEVA (AP) — WHO head ‘disappointed’ Chinese officials haven’t finalized permission for experts to examine COVID-19 origins.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.