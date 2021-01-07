CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. offers tax relief to some businesses | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Ukraine: Few masks for Christmas, despite virus pressure

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 2:56 PM

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Although Ukraine is struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic that has inundated its overburdened medical system with patients, Thursday’s Orthodox Christmas celebrations occurred widely without masks or social distancing.

In the mountain village of Iltsy, unmasked worshippers crowded a small church, where they kissed icons and later stood close together outside to watch a procession of musicians.

In the days between New Year’s and Christmas, the main streets of the city of Lviv were full of celebrants, many having hot drinks outdoors and watching the passing promenade.

The country of 42 million is recording about 9,000 new COVID-19 infections a day; more than 19,500 people have died.

Ukraine will impose a wide-ranging lockdown beginning Friday, closing schools and entertainment venues and restaurant table service through Jan. 25.

But in the eyes of many, the move is disturbingly late in coming.

“Preventive and quarantine measures were necessary to prevent mass gathering of people. This hasn’t been done,” said Borys Ribun, chief of the pathology bureau in Lviv. “So I think there will be consequences”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

