The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — UK judge refuses US request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on espionage charges.

Listen now to WTOP News

LONDON (AP) — UK judge refuses US request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on espionage charges.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.