INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Roads, bridges, Metro | Star-studded lineup | Committee confident about security | Day 1 for Biden
Home » Europe News » Turkish health authority gives…

Turkish health authority gives go-ahead for emergency use of Chinese Sinovac vaccine

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 11:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish health authority gives go-ahead for emergency use of Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Permanent telework arrangements, COVID-19 vaccinations top NTEU's priority list for 2021

Security, COVID, politics make feds question workplace safety

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up