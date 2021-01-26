CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Everyday activities higher risk with new variant | W.Va. vaccinating at nearly twice the national rate | Which mask is best for you
Home » Europe News » The Kremlin says Russia,…

The Kremlin says Russia, US exchange documents to extend the New START nuclear treaty

The Associated Press

January 26, 2021, 1:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says Russia, US exchange documents to extend the New START nuclear treaty.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Janet Yellen wins Senate approval as treasury secretary

For CIA, pop culture no longer enough to recruit next generation of talent

OMB memo narrows scope of agency performance metrics

Protecting US research from foreign adversaries

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up