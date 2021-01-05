INAUGURATION NEWS: How Trump's 2nd impeachment will unfold | Howard U celebrates VP-elect Harris | Federal prosecutor looks to sedition, conspiracy cases for Capitol siege | The Latest
Spain tries to keep Epiphany tradition despite pandemic

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 1:24 PM

MADRID (AP) — The three wise men received a subdued reception in Spain on the eve of the Western observance of Epiphany due to a pandemic-related prohibition against large public events.

Multitudes of parents and children typically pack Madrid’s sidewalks to watch decorative floats carrying people dressed as the biblical kings who brought gifts to the baby Jesus. This year, to reduce exposure to the coronavirus, the Spanish capital held a televised ceremony welcoming the arrival of Magi´s arrival Tuesday, with no members of the public allowed.

A charity that works to reduce child poverty, the Madrina Foundation, enlisted volunteers to dress up as the wise men — with the addition of masks – and to deliver presents to several dozen children who live in a slum settlement on the outskirts of Madrid.

Elsewhere in Spain, a balloon floated the three kings into the city of Seville. On the Canary Island of Tenerife, authorities staged a symbolic vaccination of the visiting Magi.

Christmas gifts are traditionally given in Spain and in many Latin American countries on Jan. 6, when Western Christianity observes Epiphany. Children write letters to the Magi on the eve of the feast day, requesting presents.

Spain has confirmed nearly 2 million coronavirus cases and more than 51,000 deaths during the pandemic.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

