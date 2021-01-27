MOSCOW (AP) — Russian parliament’s lower house approves extension of New START nuclear treaty with US.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 27, 2021, 5:15 AM
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian parliament’s lower house approves extension of New START nuclear treaty with US.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.