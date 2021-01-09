INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Russia: 7 die in fire at nursing home in western Siberia

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 4:45 PM

MOSCOW (AP) — A fire at a nursing home in Siberia killed seven people on Saturday, Russian authorities said.

The fire took place at the private home for the elderly in the Tyumen region of western Siberia. The fire also injured a resident, according to the Investigative Committee, the nation’s top criminal investigation agency.

Police detained the care home’s owner on charges of violating safety regulations.

Local officials said the home in the town of Borovsky wasn’t registered with authorities.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

