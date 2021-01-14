INAUGURATION NEWS: DC mayor threatened, security upped | Metro stations to close, widespread road closures | Inauguration FAQs | Trump's 2nd impeachment
Home » Europe News » Report: Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher…

Report: Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies in Las Vegas

The Associated Press

January 14, 2021, 8:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — German news agency dpa is reporting that that illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving member of duo Siegfried & Roy has died in Las Vegas at age 81.

The news agency said Thursday that Fischbacher’s sister, a nun who lives in Munich, confirmed his death of cancer.

“He was at home in Las Vegas,” Sister Dolore told dpa. She said she talked to her brother on the phone before he died and they prayed together.

“I could pray with him and tell him that I will always be with him in my heart,” she said.

After the call he laid down and fell asleep, she added.

Fischbacher’s long-time partner, Roy Horn, died in May from complications of COVID-19 at age 75.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Europe News | World News

OPM details core values behind coming security clearance reforms with new policy doctrine

Senators hear that waiver for Austin could be a dangerous precedent

Agency RPA use more than doubled in 2020, but where do bots go from here?

GSA kicks starts 2021 with an acquisition potpourri

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up