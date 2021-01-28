CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Inova reschedules canceled vaccine appointments | DC improves vaccine booking site | Trying to get vaccinated in Montgomery Co.? | Latest regional test results
Home » Europe News » Police arrest 21 at…

Police arrest 21 at protest against Armenian leader

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 1:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Several thousand demonstrators calling for the Armenian prime minister’s resignation protested in the square outside the government’s headquarters on Thursday.

Some of the demonstrators clashed with police, and officers arrested 21 people.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been a target of popular discontent since November, when he signed an agreement to end fighting in the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The agreement ceded land in Azerbaijan that had been under Armenian control since the mid-1990s. The 44 days of fighting left some 6,000 people dead.

Pashinyan has refused calls to step down but raised the possibility of holding an early election.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Union in 'holding pattern' as agencies decide how to rescind Trump executive orders

Capitol Hill Police issues were documented well before riots

COVID helped teach Army how to build classified networks, both on and off bases

Biden memo enhances independence of federal scientists from political appointees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up