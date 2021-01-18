CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Shortage stalls Northern Va. vaccine efforts | Comcast launches free WiFi zones in DC region | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Europe News » Man hospitalized in Germany…

Man hospitalized in Germany after camel bites him in face

The Associated Press

January 18, 2021, 9:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — A 54-year-old man has been hospitalized in northern Germany after being bitten in the face by a camel, police said Monday.

The employee of the Perleberg Zoo, located between Berlin and Hamburg, was cleaning the camel enclosure on Sunday morning and feeding the animals when one turned suddenly and bit him, police said.

Police characterized the injuries as “serious” and said the man, whose name was not released, was being treated in a local hospital.

The zoo is closed at the moment under German coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB memo narrows scope of agency performance metrics

Can the SolarWinds incident spur more action, less talk about supply chain security?

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Janet Yellen wins Senate approval as treasury secretary

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up