CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers receive vaccine | US boosting vaccine deliveries | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
Home » Europe News » Kate, Prince Charles pay…

Kate, Prince Charles pay tribute to Holocaust survivors

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 2:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, has praised Holocaust survivors for their inspirational work educating the next generation about the Nazi regime, as Prince Charles and other British public figures paid tributes to mark Holocaust Memorial Day Wednesday.

Kate held a video call last week with Zigi Shipper, 91, and Manfred Goldberg, 90, who met as boys while in a Nazi concentration camp and later settled in Britain after the end of World War II. She first met the men in 2017 when she and her husband, Prince William, visited a former Nazi concentration camp built in occupied Poland.

Shipper told the duchess that after he was transported to Auschwitz he witnessed babies being shot when their mothers refused to be separated from them.

“The stories that you have both shared with me again today and your dedication in educating the next generation, the younger generations, about your experiences and the horrors of the Holocaust shows extreme strength and such bravery in doing so, it’s so important and so inspirational,” the royal told the men at the end of the video call.

Prince Charles urged people to remember the Holocaust and “be the light that ensures the darkness can never return.”

National monuments across Britain, including Wembley Stadium and Cardiff Castle, will be bathed in purple light Wednesday evening to mark the memorial day.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Europe News | World News

State Dept seeks to overcome ‘stunning loss of expertise’ from Trump hiring freeze

Soldiers get more relaxed grooming standards after board looks at uniform inclusivity

Union in 'holding pattern' as agencies decide how to rescind Trump executive orders

CIA no longer waiting for new employees to come to them

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up