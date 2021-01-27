CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. OKs some indoor dining | Anne Arundel Co. quarantining after COVID-19 exposure | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Home » Europe News » Hungarian FM in Ukraine…

Hungarian FM in Ukraine to push for ethnic minority rights

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 12:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hungary’s top diplomat visited Kyiv Wednesday to try and defuse a rift over the rights of Ukraine’s Hungarian minority, which has clouded bilateral relations for years.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto suggested that the two countries set up a working group to solve a dispute over Ukraine’s education law approved in 2017, which effectively eliminated the use of Hungarian and other minority languages in schools after 4th grade

Hungary saw the law as discriminatory against the 120,000-strong ethnic Hungarian community in Transcarpathia, part of western Ukraine that once belonged to the Austro-Hungarian Empire, which disintegrated after World War I. Tensions also have arisen over the legality of the ethnic Hungarians acquiring Hungarian, as well as Ukrainian, citizenship.

Ukraine, which has faced a Russia-backed separatist insurgency in its east for nearly seven years, has argued that the education law was necessary to protect its language and culture.

Hungary says Ukraine’s policies on ethnic minorities are overly restrictive, and has blocked talks on deepening ties between Ukraine and the European Union.

Szijjarto said after Wednesday’s talks that the two countries must move to reduce tensions and engage in talks to settle their differences. He added that he received promises regarding Hungarian classes at schools.

“There is no reason to think that the Ukrainian state wants to harm ethnic Hungarians in Transcarpathia,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Europe News | World News

Treasury pilots AI algorithm to parse congressional spending bills faster

Experts laud SolarWinds post-attack efforts, but why'd it take a massive cyber incident to make changes?

IT modernization is a priority for Biden's OMB pick, but she acknowledges funding challenges

USPS 10-year strategy will address 'unacceptable' service delays, DeJoy tells board

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up