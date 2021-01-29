CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 variants in DC | Fauci on vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Europe News » European Union regulator authorizes…

European Union regulator authorizes AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for all adults

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 10:15 AM

AMSTERDAM (AP) — European Union regulator authorizes AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for all adults.

