AMSTERDAM (AP) — European Union regulator authorizes AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for all adults.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
January 29, 2021, 10:15 AM
