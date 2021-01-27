CORONAVIRUS NEWS: WHO: Virus unlikely from China lab | Anne Arundel cancels vaccine appointments | See DC region's vaccine progress | Latest local test results
EU official: AstraZeneca pulls out of meeting with EU to discuss delayed vaccine commitments

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 5:53 AM

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU official: AstraZeneca pulls out of meeting with EU to discuss delayed vaccine commitments.

